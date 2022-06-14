House Fire in Indian Head Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters, Fire Deemed Accidental Due to Improperly Extinguished Candle

On Tuesday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., 46 fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported house on fire in on Mattingly Court in Indian Head.

Crews arrived on the scene and found smoke showing from the rear of the 2-story residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire locate on the exterior of the home in under 10 minutes, and checked for extensions.

A determination was made that “an improperly extinguished candle ignited the deck area on fire”.

Units cleared the scene in approximately 35 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

