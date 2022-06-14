Prince George’s County Detectives Investigating Triple Shooting in District Heights, 20-Year-Old Victim Killed

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting in District Heights early Monday morning. The victim is 20-year-old Daniel James Harris of Lanham. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive for a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, they discovered Harris outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two other adult males were also shot. Both of those victims remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0028654.