Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park, Two Victims Flown to Trauma Centers

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious, with one vehicle overturned with entrapment and one possibly not breathing.

13 firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and found two vehicles involved with one occupant in the Ford Fusion trapped and unconscious.

Due to the victims injuries, firefighters performed rapid extrication and removed the victim from the vehicle in under 3 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2, and Trooper 7 were requested for two victims.

Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported a male victim to an area Children’s Center with life-threatening injuries. Trooper 7 transported an adult male to an area trauma center.

Emergency medical personnel transported two victims from the SUV to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and performed traffic reconstruction and are investigating the collision.

Maryland State Highway Administration responded to assist with traffic control and lighting, Verizon responded to replace damaged property.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

