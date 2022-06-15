UPDATE: 15-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Lexington Park Motor Vehicle Collision, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

UPDATE 6/15/2022: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision in Lexington Park that killed a 15-year-old passenger.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:09 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Route 235/Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park after an on-duty deputy witnessed a motor vehicle collision there.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue to the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2012 Ford Fusion, operated by Nathan Allen, age 20 of Lexington Park, was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road when the Ford Fusion collided with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Ernest Hall, age 89 of St. Mary’s City.

Allen, the operator of the Ford Fusion, was flown to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle was flown out to Washington Hospital Center for incapacitating injuries. Robert Proctor Jr., age 15 of Great Mills, was later declared deceased at the hospital.

A 20-year-old passenger in the Ford Fusion and Hall, the driver of the Jeep Cherokee, were both transported by ambulance for treatment.

At this time, excessive speed was identified as a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the collision is asked to contact DFC Shawn Shelko at 301-475-4200, ext. 78147 or email [email protected]



On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious, with one vehicle overturned with entrapment and one possibly not breathing.

13 firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and found two vehicles involved with one occupant in the Ford Fusion trapped and unconscious.

Due to the victims injuries, firefighters performed rapid extrication and removed the victim from the vehicle in under 3 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2, and Trooper 7 were requested for two victims.

Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported a male victim to an area Children’s Center with life-threatening injuries. Trooper 7 transported an adult male to an area trauma center.

Emergency medical personnel transported two victims from the SUV to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and performed traffic reconstruction and are investigating the collision.

Maryland State Highway Administration responded to assist with traffic control and lighting, Verizon responded to replace damaged property.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

