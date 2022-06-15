One Flown to Trauma Center After Dirt Bike is Struck by Vehicle on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park

June 15, 2022

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 8:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Rue Purchase Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a dirt bike had been struck by a vehicle in the Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

Emergency medical personnel transported the operator of the dirt bike to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood, where Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center.

The operator of the vehicle denied any injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the collision.




