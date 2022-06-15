Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation After Homicide Suspect Aims Shotgun at Officers Serving Warrant in Capitol Heights

The suspect wanted in connection with a 2021 murder is now charged with assaulting two officers who were serving an arrest warrant at his Capitol Heights home Monday morning. The suspect is 47-year-old Reginald Hawkins. Hawkins is charged with murdering his girlfriend, 45-year-old Nakisha McMillian of Capitol Heights.

McMillian was found deceased in her home in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue on November 18, 2021. At the time, the PGPD opened an investigation into her death.

On June 10, 2022, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as multiple injuries and the manner of death a homicide. On June 11, 2022, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hawkins in connection with the homicide. The suspect and victim were in a relationship and lived together.

On June 13, 2022, at approximately 5:00 am, PGPD officers served the arrest warrant for Hawkins at his home on Eastern Avenue. The officers knocked on the front door and were let inside by a family member.



Once inside, two officers announced themselves before encountering Hawkins who was in the basement holding a shotgun. Two PGPD officers discharged their duty weapons. No one was injured. Hawkins was taken into custody. The weapon he was holding was recovered on scene.

The PGPD’s Major Crimes Division and Internal Affairs Division are investigating the incident.

In addition to second degree murder and related charges stemming from the 2021 homicide, Hawkins is also charged with first and second degree assault for pointing the weapon at the officers. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information on Hawkins, they are urged to call 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0028664.

