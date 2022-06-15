Impaired Driving Suspected After Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole in Colton’s Point, Sending One to Hospital and One to Trauma Center

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Colton Point Road and Point Breeze Road in Coltons Point, for the motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

While fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene, dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported a single vehicle into a tree with the vehicle approximately 4 feet in the air with live wires on the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the Chevrolet Camaro off the roadway and into a tree and utility pole, with both occupants being able to self extricate prior to the arrival of First Responders.

One patient was transported to an area hospital, the second patient was transported by ground to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Impaired driving is suspected and charges are pending.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

