St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Staff Awarded at Maryland Correctional Conference

Staff from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office attended the 45th annual Maryland Correctional Administrators Association Conference from June 5-7, 2022.

There, CFC Brianna Edelen, Lt. Jeffrey Knight (not pictured) and Francis Gunn (not pictured) were awarded as Officers and Employees of the Year for St. Mary’s County for 2019 and Cpl. Earl Young was awarded St. Mary’s County Officer of the Year for 2020.

This year’s conference theme was “Leading the Way in the New Normal.”

Mary Ann Thompson, Warden of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, also serves as the President of the Maryland Correctional Administrators Association and Monica Thomas, Classification and Offender Re-Entry Case Manager, serves as the association’s Treasurer.

