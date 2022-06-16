VIDEO: Rollover Motor Vehicle Collision in Charlotte Hall Caught on Video – No Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at approximately 12:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Oaks Road in Charlotte Hall, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved, with one in the median overturned with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

All involved parties denied any injuries, and all fire and rescue personnel returned to service.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are handling the crash investigation.



