Police in Charles County Arrest Waldorf Man for Robbery, Theft, and Assault

On June 6, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a convenience store in the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of a robbery.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the business, approached a clerk, and asked for cigars. The clerk got the cigars, but the suspect suddenly pulled the clerk over the counter and stole them from his hand. The suspect then walked behind the counter and stole additional packs of cigars before fleeing on foot.

Officers pursued leads and identified the suspect as Clifton DeWayne Trent, 30, of Waldorf.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and on June 15, 2022, Trent was located by members of the CCSO Warrant Unit.

Trent was arrested and charged with robbery, theft, and second-degree assault.

On June 15, a district court commissioner released Trent from the Charles County Detention Center after he paid 10% of a $5,000 bond.

