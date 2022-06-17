Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision in College Park That Killed 19-Year-Old

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early June in College Park. The deceased driver is 19-year-old Fernando Gonzalez y Gonzales of Beltsville.

On June 3, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Cherry Hill Road and Park Drive for a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

The preliminary investigation reveals Gonzalez y Gonzales was travelling westbound on Cherry Hill Road when a vehicle made a u-turn into his path causing a collision.

The driver and passengers in the involved vehicle remained on the scene and were not injured. Gonzalez y Gonzales was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries on June 12, 2022.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0026955.