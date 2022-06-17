30-Year-Old Montgomery County Man Charged with Vandalism and Hate Crimes After Defacing 2 Public Libraries in PG County

Prince George’s County Police detectives charged a man for vandalizing two public libraries in the county. These incidents occurred at the Greenbelt Branch Library and the New Carrollton Branch Library. The suspect is 30-year-old Charles Sutherland of Takoma Park.

The preliminary investigation revealed Sutherland spray-painted the word “groomer” on the exteriors of both buildings. The vandalism at the Greenbelt location occurred on June 4, 2022, and on June 9, 2022, at the branch in New Carrollton.

The PGPD assumed the investigation into these incidents on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Sutherland is charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property and multiple hate crimes related to defacing the building.

Police say Sutherland has confessed to the incidents.

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System released the following statements.

“Two Prince George’s County Memorial Library System branches were targeted with anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti during Capital Pride DC Week, and vehemently condemns the defacement of its libraries and is cooperating with law enforcement to ensure that a full investigation into the possible hate crime takes place.”

“The Library will not waver in its commitment to maintaining welcoming spaces for LGBTQ+ customers and their allies.”

Anyone with information on Sutherland is encouraged to call 301-699-2601.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0028883.

