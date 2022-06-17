Wanted Lexington Park Drug Dealer Arrested After St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Executes Search Warrant

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division along with detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and members of the Emergency Services Team, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 47000 block of Festival Way in Lexington Park.

Antonio George Queen, age 28 of Lexington Park, was located on scene and apprehended on outstanding arrest warrants.

Recovered during the search warrant was approximately 58 grams of suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, and suspected Alprazolam pills.

A loaded handgun with an extended magazine was also recovered. Queen is prohibited by law from possessing a regulated firearm and ammunition. Queen was arrested and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute

Firearm: Drug Trafficking Crime

Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Queen was also served his outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear/armed robbery and animal cruelty.

Queen remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.

