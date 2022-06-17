Prince George’s County Police Officer Arrested After Off-Duty Incident in New York City

A Prince George’s County Police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest in New York City. Police Officer First Class Aaron Holliday was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Holliday was arrested Tuesday night, June 14, 2022, in Manhattan following an altercation at a nightclub. No one was injured during the incident.

He is charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment and menacing.

Any questions regarding the arrest should be directed to the New York City Police Department.

The PGPD Internal Affairs Division launched an administrative investigation into this matter.

Holliday has been with the department for four years and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.