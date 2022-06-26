St. Mary’s County Deputy and Suspect Transported to Hospital After Warrant Service, Foot Chase at California Wawa

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, around 3:00 a.m., while Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were at the Wawa located at 21141 Three Notch Road in California, they recognized Daisaun Altay Eric Culpepper in the parking lot, and confirmed Culpepper had active warrants for his arrest.

Upon making contact with Culpepper, he fled on foot for a short period of time before Deputies were able to apprehend him. As Culpepper was being placed into custody, he resisted and attempted to bite officers multiple times.

While Culpepper actively resisted arrest, one of his shoes came off. After a search of his shoes, a bag of suspected crack cocaine was located underneath the sole of the shoe.

A K9 article search was conducted in the path that Culpepper ran, which yielded multiple bags of Marijuana which had a total weight of 19 grams, and a large amount of money.

Culpepper was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

Deputies Katulich was also injured during the struggle and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. His agency earpiece, his wristwatch, along with his uniform pants and boots were damaged/torn during the struggle.

Culpepper has been charged with the following below. He was released the same day on an unsecured personal bond.

CDS: POSS MARIJUANA 10 GM+

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST

MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000