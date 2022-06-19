Five Boaters Rescued After Boat Capsizes Near Piney Point, Two Victims Transported to Hospital

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:40 a.m., a vessel with five occupants near Price Cove in the St. Mary’s River capsized.

A few minutes later, the U.S. Coast Guard called 911 and reported they had all 5 victims aboard their vessel and requested an ambulance for a 14-year-old male.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to Piney Point Landing located at 17140 Piney Point Road in Piney Point.

Emergency medical personnel transported a 14-year-old male and a second victim to an area hospital. 3 patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland Department of Natural Resources responded and are investigating the incident.

An advisory notice was released by the Coast Guard due to the capsized 21 foot boat causing a travel hazard in the waterway of Price Cove.

Updates will be provided when they become available.