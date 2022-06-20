18-Year-Old Pomfret Man Arrested After Traffic Stop, Police Recover Drugs and Loaded Handgun

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 4:45 p.m., officers assigned to the COPs Unit initiated a traffic stop in the area of Indian Head Highway and Cedar Lane after observing a speeding violation.

During the course of the stop, officers recovered marijuana from inside the car and found the driver to be in possession of a loaded firearm with a fully loaded 10-round magazine in his waistband.

Jayden Kevin Craig, 18, of Pomfret, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm due to age, illegal transportation of a firearm, and other related charges.

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, a district court commissioner released Craig from the Charles County Detention Center after he paid 10% of a $1,500 bond.

Sgt. Gilroy and Cpl. Walls are investigating.