No Injuries Reported After Commercial Vehicle Overturns in Bryantown

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10:12 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 6300 block of Olivers Shop Road in Bryantown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving an overturned commercial vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene and located a septic truck overturned with multiple fluids leaking from the vehicle.

Investigation revealed the contents leaking was potable water, and a small spill from engine fluids leaking from the truck.

The operator of the vehicle was able to self extricate, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 40 minutes.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire/EMS Department.

