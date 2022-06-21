Toby Blain Lakin Jr. 86, passed away peacefully in palm coast Florida April 21 2022 he was with his sons Toby, Leonard, and Richard.
A memorial service will be held July 30th, 6 PM at the California elks lodge.
Toby Blain Lakin Jr. 86, passed away peacefully in palm coast Florida April 21 2022 he was with his sons Toby, Leonard, and Richard.
A memorial service will be held July 30th, 6 PM at the California elks lodge.
This entry was posted on June 21, 2022 at 11:01 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.