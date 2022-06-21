Toby Blain Lakin Jr. 86

June 21, 2022

Toby Blain Lakin Jr. 86, passed away peacefully in palm coast Florida April 21 2022 he was with his sons Toby, Leonard, and Richard.

A memorial service will be held July 30th, 6 PM at the California elks lodge.

