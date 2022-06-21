Alan Graves Dean, 86, of Lexington Park, MD, died on Thursday, June 9th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

Born on January 23, 1936 in Helen, MD, he was the son of the late Sterling Wilson Dean and Grace Taylor Dean and the husband of Louise Loffler Dean, whom he married on June 23, 1962 at Hollywood United Methodist Church, Hollywood, MD, where he was a lifelong member. This month would have been their 60th wedding anniversary.

Alan was a charter member of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. He later served as a Private First Class in the United States Army from 1958-1960. After graduating from Great Mills High School in 1953, he worked for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier advancing to Postmaster of Lexington Park, MD on February 5th ,1972, before retiring in 1991 after more than 30 years. Alan then worked at Walmart as a greeter and assembler for more than 20 years. He enjoyed auctions and fishing and crabbing in the local waters, putt-putt golf, visiting his friends at Walmart, and touring around the county in his white pickup truck. Alan and Louise took more than 50 yearly trips to their favorite vacation spot, Cape May, NJ. He also loved hanging with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionally called him “Pop-O”.

He is survived by son, Richard Dean (Jody) of Lexington Park and daughter, Debra Raley (Randy) of Mechanicsville, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by brother James Dean (Pat) of Lexington Park, MD, brother Rodney Dean (Laura) of Southport, NC and sister Barbara Trible (Robert) of Hollywood, MD.

He was preceded in death by brother Donald Dean of Fairfax Station, VA.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 16th, 2022 at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m. A Funeral Service at the Hollywood United Methodist Church will be conducted on Friday, June 17th, 2022, at 10 am. The Reverend Matthew Tate officiating. Interment will follow in the Joy Chapel Cemetery in Hollywood.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Raley, Cody Dean, Ben Raley, Randy Raley, Preston Fouch and Mitch Baumann. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Brooke Fouch.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636 and the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

