Salvatore (Sal) G. Sanfilippo, 98, of Leonardtown, MD died peacefully on June 9, 2022 at the Hermitage Assisted Living facility in Solomons, MD. Sal previously resided in Tuscaloosa, AL (25 years) and Leominster, MA (20 years).

Sal was born on January 1, 1924, in Corona, NY. He was the son of the late Gaspare and Girolama Sanfilippo, first generation Americans, who emigrated to the United States from Sciacca, Sicily. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Emma C. Sanfilippo, his children Carole Ann Sanfilippo and Emma Rose Sanfilippo, and his siblings Geraldine Sanfilippo, Barbara Pascale, and Paul (Pete) Sanfilippo. He is survived by his daughters Roberta C. Sanfilippo of Lusby, MD, and Linda Miedzinski (Robert) of Leonardtown, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jessica M. Kearney (Richie) of Stafford, VA, Christina L. Bergeron (Kenneth) of Bel Air, MD, Daniel F. Miedzinski (Jamie) of Philadelphia, PA, Robert M. Miedzinski of Leonardtown MD, and 4 great-grandchildren Emmalyn M. Kearney, Nathan A. Bergeron, Sophia C. Bergeron, and Samuel R. Miedzinski.

Sal served in the United States Navy during World War II where he achieved the rank of Pharmacist Mate 2nd Class. He was stationed at St. Albans Naval Hospital, St. Albans, NY and was in independent duty corpsman serving in USS BIG HORN, USS LST 1074, USS LST 218, AND USS LST 680.

He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1949 from the University of Alabama and held many positions within the coatings and resins technology industry. He retired from Reichhold Chemical Company as the Southern Regional Sales Manager of Coating Resins. He was a guest lecturer at Wayne State University, Metropolitan State College, Mississippi State College, and the University of Alabama. Sal was a holder of three US Patents and served as an oversight monitor for grants given to the University of Alabama and the University of Southern Mississippi.

In 1976 he represented the United States in Technical Exchange at the USSR Ministry of Chemical Industry (Soyuzkraska) in Moscow. After retirement, he became a member of the International Executive Service Corps and Citizens Democracy Corps, both US non-profit organizations that supported U. S. aid to private and public entities of third-world and developing countries. He supported private enterprise efforts for paint and coatings companies in Sri Lanka, Egypt, Bolivia, Hungary, Mexico, Russia, Zimbabwe, and Kazakhstan.

He was a member and Past President (1985) of The Southern Society of Coatings Technology. He served as committee chair in 1993, 1994, and 1997 for the International Coating Exposition. As a professional in the coatings industry, he was called upon on several occasions as an expert witness in Coating Court Disputes and conducted on-site inspections of reported paint failures to determine the causes.

He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus having served as Grand Knight in Tuscaloosa, AL and as a knight in the St. John Francis Regis SJ Knights of Columbus Council #7914 in Hollywood, MD.

He was particularly proud of the accomplishments of his daughter Roberta, who dealt with multiple medical challenges throughout her lifetime. He was extremely proud of the accomplishments of his daughter, Linda, as she progressed in the educational field including special education teacher, elementary and secondary education (K-12), band director, and her final appointment as Principal of Mother Catherine Spalding School in Helen, MD.

He enjoyed traveling the world for both leisure and business and often spoke about his visits to over forty different countries. When not traveling, he enjoyed making furniture, practicing his photography skills, gardening, making wine, playing golf, and spending time with his grandchildren particularly as they played a variety of musical instruments at various events. He was an avid University of Alabama fan and enjoyed supporting the football and basketball teams (Roll Tide) whether in person or on television.

