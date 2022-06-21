Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Lois Anne Trent, 92, was peacefully called by God on June 10, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family at her home in Lexington Park, MD.

Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, James “Jim” Daniel Trent, Jr. (1926-2016). She is survived by all 10 of her children: Anne Russell, Laura Stein, Marian Wheeler, James D. Trent, III, Jonathan Trent, Christopher Trent, Elizabeth Trent, Joseph Trent, Constance Trent, and Paul Trent; 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. On Friday, June 17, 2022 family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Michael Sajnog at 11:00 a.m. Lois will be interred next to her loving husband, Jim immediately following the Mass. She will be lovingly carried to her final resting place by James Trent, III, Jonathan Trent, Christopher Trent, Joseph Trent, Paul Trent, and Ben Russell.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Three Oaks Center, P.O. Box 776, Lexington Park, MD 20653 or www.threeoakscenter.org/donations.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.