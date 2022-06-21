Doris Marita Balenger-Gilotti-Thompson, 81, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away unexpectedly from a tragic automobile accident on 06 Jun 2022 in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Born 18 Aug 1940, she was the third of 8 children born to the late Theodore Hiram “Ted” Balenger (d. 01 Jan 1965) and the late Essie Gertrude “Trudy” Stone-Balenger (d. 23 Mar 2005)

In 1953 Doris graduated from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in SE Washington, DC. She then attended St. Cecilia’s Catholic High School, at 601 East Capitol Street, SE Washington, DC. After completing her studies, Doris worked as a clerk at the Acacia Life Insurance Company, in Washington, DC., and helped her mother provide for her younger siblings.

In the late 1950s, Doris met the love of her life, Aldo Augustion Gilotti. They married on 02 Jan 1962 and on 23 May 1964 celebrated the birth of their first and only child, Aldo Anthony “Little Aldo” Gilotti.

In the early 1970s, Doris attended Aaron’s Academy of Beauty in Waldorf, MD. Upon completion of her studies, Doris opened her own in-home beauty salon at 1032 Forestview Drive, Waldorf MD. She helped beautify local ladies and family members for years after.

Doris also worked as an Office Manager and Bookkeeper for The Columbia Lighthouse for The Blind under the late Charles Robertson. Later in life, she worked as a physical therapy assistant with various doctors including Drs. Wagner, Doyle, Robinson, and Lipwitz. In 2018 she hung up her gloves for good and retired after 25 years in the chiropractic industry.

In retirement, Doris remained physically active and had a daily exercise routine that included a two-mile walk. She was “always” on the go and enjoyed long drives to old haunts and new locations. She also enjoyed socializing with friends, attending church, and most especially, loving on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doris loved music. She was always playing it and singing along to whatever tune was playing. She always seemed very happy and contented at those times. Doris enjoyed various musical genres, but her favorite was country music.

Doris was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Gerald Francis Balenger Sr. (d. 27 Nov 2013) and James Edward Balenger (d. 11 May 2021), and her beloved second husband Thomas Thompson.,

She is survived by her son, Aldo Anthony Gilotti, his wife Sheri Duke-Gilotti, 2 grandchildren Bethany Marie Gilotti, Gabrielle Nichole “Gabby” Gilotti, and 3 great-grandchildren Gavin Anthony Toder, Beau Allen Toder, and Rhett Creek Shontz

Doris is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her special friend Terry Ryan.

A Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with Visitation from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and Prayers at 5:00 pm.

Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements were made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.