Alice Grace Wheeler “Ellie”,

Alice Grace Wheeler was born on September 14, 1961 in Michigan and passed away on May 27, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Known as “Ellie”, she traveled the country as a member of a military family with her mother Joyce, father Dean and sisters Carla, Debbie and Pam. She met her husband John Wayne Wheeler in high school and later had 2 children; Amber and Tiffany and gained a bonus daughter, Aryana.

Ellie enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting various states in the country before moving to Florida in 1992, where she enjoyed the warm beaches for many years before moving back to Maryland.

Ellie was preceded in death by her husband John Wayne Wheeler, father Dean Lattman and Sister Carla Lattman.

Survived by daughters and their husbands, Aryana and Timothy Treweek, Amber and Kevin Sandberg, Tiffany Wheeler and Queshawn James; Grandchildren: Angel, Aryana, Queshawn, Jr., John, Abigail, Amina, Alora, Breena, Rhea and Hunter; Mother, Joyce Lattman; Sisters, Pamela Anderson and Deborah Bloom and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life to follow shortly.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.