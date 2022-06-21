Joseph Benjamin “Joe” Bowles, 75, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2022. Born on February 28, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph Raymond Bowles and Mary Helen Hill. He is also preceded in death by John and Marie Bowles who raised him, his three sons; Johnny, Ricky, and Patrick, and his great-grandson, Levi. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, his son Mike Bowles (Barbara Kay), two daughters; Michelle Trossbach (Paul) and Joanne Brooks (Jason), his sister, Patsy Beavan, along with several half siblings, his grandchildren; Kayla Bowles, Kyle Bowles, Charlie Trossbach, Peter Trossbach, Andy Trossbach (April), Becky Lacey, Tiffinay Brooks, Devin Brooks, and Summer Brooks, and his great-grandchildren; Jaxon, Donald, Gauge, Kyle, and Ryan.

He met his wife, Margaret, at a dance in Leonardtown, MD with a group of friends. They were married on January 14, 1967, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, recently celebrating 55 years together.

Joe was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, taking to the water at a young age. He was a hardworking man, known as one of the legendary county waterman spending his life fishing, crabbing, and oystering our beautiful Maryland waterways. He was honored by the Waterman’s Association as Waterman of the Year on October 8, 2006 at the Blessing of the Fleet.

Joe was a devoted husband and father; his family was his greatest joy. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends. He always had a smile on his face, keeping everyone around him laughing, and was a friend to everyone he met. When he wasn’t on the water, he enjoyed hunting deer/turkey and listening to the oldies. As a man of faith, he attended Saturday vigil mass at St. John’s Catholic Church without fail. He will be dearly missed by those who called him Dad, Pop, “Stingray”, “Crab Daddy”, or friend.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday June 14, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Charlie Trossbach, Kyle Bowles, Devin Brooks, Wesley Farrell, Robert T. Brown, and Tommy Zinn. Honorary pallbearers will be Kayla Bowles, Summer Brooks, Andy Trossbach, and Nace Farrell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Seventh District Fire Department, Seventh District Rescue Squad or St. John’s Catholic Church.