Police, State Fire Marshal Investigating Attempted Arson of Playground at Town Creek Park

On Monday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood responded to the Town Creek Park in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire.

While responding to the scene, 911 dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported playground equipment was on fire.

Firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River arrived on the scene and found a smoldering fire which was put out prior to the arrival of police and firefighters.

Crews operated on the scene for approximately 20 minutes and soaked the area where the fire was set.

Incident command took photos for the State Fire Marshal, and the fire remains under investigation.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and took witness statements.

No injuries were reported, and damage was contained to the playground surface/ground.

