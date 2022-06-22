Great Mills Drug Dealer Arrested After Armed Robbery in Lexington Park

On Monday, June 13, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21200 block of Mayfaire Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported robbery.

The victim advised she met the suspect in the parking lot and got into his vehicle to purchase Marijuana, and stated she has bought from the suspect multiple times beforehand.

During the transaction, the suspect placed the victims $120.00 in the center console of the vehicle and then produced a black rifle from the backseat of the vehicle and pointed it at the victims head and told her to exit the vehicle.

Through investigation, detectives determined the suspect involved to be Jaonta Amin Thompson, age 21 of Great Mills, due to a previous counterfeit investigation, and identified his phone number and vehicle through county/police databases.

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Thompson was located and arrested. Thompson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Thompson remains incarcerated at the detention center on a no-bond status.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

