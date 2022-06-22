Inmate at Prince George’s County Department of Corrections Charged with Murder After Fatally Stabbing Another Inmate

The Prince George’s County Police Department charged an inmate at the Department of Corrections for fatally stabbing another inmate on Monday. The suspect is 26-year-old Brandon Smothers. He’s charged with the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Domonique Thurston.

On Monday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit responded to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections on Dille Drive in Upper Marlboro. Thurston had been located in a cell suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Smothers stabbed Thurston during an altercation.

Smothers is charged with second degree murder, manslaughter and additional charges. He has admitted to his involvement. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0029905.

