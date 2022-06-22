Maryland Natural Resources Police Issue Over 100 Charges to St. Mary’s County Seafood Workers at Nelson Seafood

The Maryland Natural Resources Police received information about alleged illegal activity at Nelson Seafood in Hollywood; officers conducted surveillance and investigated the establishment throughout March of 2022.

Officers observed three individuals participating in illegal commercial oystering-related activities, including selling and harvesting while on suspended and revoked licenses.

Additionally, officers reported observing false tagging information, false oyster reporting, and storage of oysters in an unlicensed cooler facility,

Police issued over 100 charges in April of 2022, including multiple health department violations for storage and facility licensing. (The business located is a residence located on Sandy Bottom Road in Hollywood, MD.)

Those charged were the following below., with fines ranging from $350.00 to a maximum of $25,000.00 and up to one year in jail.

Tyler Nelson, 19

Caleb Hancock, 20

Andrew Nelson, 26

Robert Nelson Jr., 39

Melanie Wheeler, 43

James Nelson, 45

According to Maryland online business/court documents, the business Nelson Seafood, LLC, is listed as a residence, 44025 Sandy Bottom Road in Hollywood, MD.

The Entity filed for registration in February of 2020 by Melanie Wheeler, with the entity being listed as NOT in Good Standing due to no annual report filed for 2022, and 2021.

Trial is listed for 7/07/2022 at 9:00 a.m., at the St. Mary’s District Court, in Courtroom 1.

Some violations listed include the following.

Engaging in commercial fishing with suspended license

Engaging in commercial fishing activity while license is suspended

FAILURE TO UTILIZE PROPER OYSTER CONTAINER

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCURATE DAILY CATCH

TAGGING VIOLATION

OYSTER BASKETS MOUNDED (8 TOTAL BASKETS)

Commit violation when lic. or auth. is susp/revoked

Engage in activity requiring a lic/authorization w/o holding that lic/authorization

STORING OYSTERS IN UNAPPROVED CONTAINERS IN ACC WITH NSSPMO REF BY DHMH IN COMAR

FAIL TO TAG OYSTERS IN ACCORDANCE WITH NSSPMO REF BY DHMH IN COMAR 10.15.07.01A

FAIL TO AFFIX TAG TO OYSTER CONTAINER PRIOR TO LEAVING THE OYSTER BAR: 3-5 CONTAINER

Fail for seller to complete and sign shellfish buy ticket when sold to other location

FAIL TO SELL OYSTERS IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMAR

SELLING OYSTER AT LOC. OTHER THAN A BUYING STATION WHEN NOT LICENSED AND AUTHORIZED

FAILURE TO KEEP ACCURATE RECORDS WHEN DEALING IN POTOMAC RIVER OYSTERS