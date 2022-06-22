Calvert Man Charged with Indecent Exposure in Chesapeake Beach

On June 17, 2022, Deputy Grierson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Rt. 260 and Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the welfare check of an individual who appeared intoxicated and was walking around with his pants down.

Deputies observed the suspect running on foot through several fenced-in backyards of residences in the area and was seen urinating in the parking lot of West Marina. Contact with made with Daniel Eric Hernandez, 27 of no fixed address, who attempted to flee on foot. Hernandez was placed into custody where he attempted to bite DFC R. Shrawder.

Hernandez was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, Second-Degree Assault, Resist/Interfering with Arrest, and Indecent Exposure.

