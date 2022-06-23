Police in Charles County Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in La Plata

June 23, 2022
Camilo Frost Garcia, 18, of White Plains

Camilo Frost Garcia, 18, of White Plains

On June 18, 2022, at 10:48 p.m., a patrol officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of Kent Avenue in La Plata. During the stop, the officer recovered marijuana and a loaded firearm, which the driver is prohibited from possessing due to his age.

The driver, Camilo Frost Garcia, 18, of White Plains, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegally transporting a firearm, and other related charges.

On June 19, Garcia was released from the Charles County Detention Center by a district court commissioner after paying 10% of a $2,500 bond.

Officer Kerlin investigated.

Camilo Frost Garcia, 18, of White Plains

Camilo Frost Garcia, 18, of White Plains

This entry was posted on June 23, 2022 at 8:00 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.