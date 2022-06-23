Police in Charles County Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in La Plata

On June 18, 2022, at 10:48 p.m., a patrol officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of Kent Avenue in La Plata. During the stop, the officer recovered marijuana and a loaded firearm, which the driver is prohibited from possessing due to his age.

The driver, Camilo Frost Garcia, 18, of White Plains, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegally transporting a firearm, and other related charges.

On June 19, Garcia was released from the Charles County Detention Center by a district court commissioner after paying 10% of a $2,500 bond.

Officer Kerlin investigated.

