Former Special Police Officer Sentenced to 32 Years in Prison for Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting a Child

Jeremiah McCrimmon, 24, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was sentenced to 32 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child who was 13 years old at the time of the incident, and for violating a court-issued protection order.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office Criminal Division, and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

McCrimmon pleaded guilty in September 2021, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, to charges of kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse, and interstate violation of a protection order. He was sentenced by the Honorable Timothy J. Kelly. Following his prison term, he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In November 2017, McCrimmon inappropriately touched the victim’s breasts and attempted to further sexually assault her at a home in Maryland. As a result, the victim’s mother sought and obtained a protection order, which was signed by a Maryland judge.

The order required McCrimmon to stay away from the child and her mother and to have no further contact with them. At the time, McCrimmon was employed as a special police officer.



On Dec. 18, 2018, McCrimmon waited for the then 13-year-old victim to return from school, and in broad daylight, abducted her from a parking lot in Capitol Heights, Maryland. McCrimmon forced the victim into his car, handcuffed her, took and disassembled her cell phone, and drove into Washington, D.C. to a dark and filthy abandoned home. He forcibly raped the victim multiple times.

He finally released the victim three hours later, and the victim immediately reported the attack to family members. Forensic testing revealed the presence of McCrimmon’s DNA on swabs collected from the victim’s body during a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination. A search warrant executed on the defendant’s vehicle recovered the handcuffs and other items of evidential value.

McCrimmon was arrested on Jan. 9, 2019, and remained in custody ever since.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Graves, Special Agent in Charge Jacobs, and Chief Contee commended those who investigated the case from the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The task force is composed of FBI agents, along with other federal agents and detectives from northern Virginia and the District of Columbia, including from MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division. The task force is charged with investigating and bringing federal charges against individuals engaged in the exploitation of children and those engaged in human trafficking.

They also expressed appreciation for those who worked on the case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Sharon Marcus-Kurn, Chief of the Sex Offense and Domestic Violence Section; Jodi Lazarus, Acting Chief of the Superior Court Division; Elana Suttenberg, Special Counsel to the U.S. Attorney for Policy and Legislative Affairs; Victim/Witness Program Specialist Yvonne Bryant; Paralegal Specialists Tiffany Jones, Tiffany Fogel, and Candace Battle, and Forensic Child Interviewer Tracy Owusu.

Finally, U.S. Attorney Graves, Special Agent in Charge Jacobs, and Chief Contee commended the work of Kathleen Kern, Deputy Chief of the Major Crimes Section, Anthony Scarpelli, of the Office’s Violence Reduction and Trafficking Offenses Section, and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa West, who investigated and prosecuted the case