Chesapeake Freedom & Spirit H.O.G. Rally 2022 – Police Advise of Increased Motorcycle Presence in St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles County

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office asks citizens to be aware of increased motorcycle traffic throughout the county as Harley Davidson has selected Solomons, MD as one of their Mid-Atlantic Regional HOG Rallies for 2022.

The rally begins Thursday, June 23rd, and will run through Saturday, June 25th, 2022.

Approximately 1,500 attendees are expected to attend this rally over the planned 3-day event, with HOG (Harley Owners Group) members and their families from all across the US and Canada, coming to ride and explore Maryland. Attendees will depart hotels throughout southern Maryland and have planned rides and routes around the Chesapeake Bay.

Motorcyclists have both guided and self-guided rides planned and will make stops at historic locations across the state.



Explore the shores and lighthouses of Chesapeake Bay, eat your fill of Maryland’s famous blue crab, and visit historic battlefields during the Chesapeake Freedom & Spirit H.O.G. Rally. With over 40 guided and self-guided rides to choose from, you won’t run out of things to see and do. Solomons Island, Maryland is a scenic, rural village on the Chesapeake Bay, which is the largest estuary in North America, with over 150 major rivers and streams flowing into it. Among the rally rides, you’ll be able to visit Fort McHenry where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the Star-Spangled Banner during the War of 1812!

With over 40 rides to choose from, there is something for everyone..

Rides starting at 6:30am for a quick breakfast or take a day ride following the Star Spangled Banner with the War of 1812 – the invasion of the Chesapeake, the burning of Washington, DC and ending at Baltimore at Fort McHenry where Francis Scott Key saw the American flag still flying and wrote the Star Spangled Banner. Track an assassin’s path where John Wilkes Booth planned the attack on President Lincoln, to his stop at Dr. Mudd’s house to set his leg, then to cross the Potomac River on his escape route. A visit to the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, a test and evaluation museum, has many aircraft on display where you can get up close and talk to the people who flew and worked on these aircraft – make reservation for the flight simulators!!!! Take a ride up to the Naval Academy in Annapolis and enjoy the historic city. Take a ride to discover the lighthouses along the bay; ride to remote areas along the Potomac for lunch or dinner of Maryland’s famous blue crab; or take a trip over the Potomac to Virginia to visit historic battlefields. There is something for everyone!

Due to weather, ALL Thursday rides have been cancelled. Check here for updates! Thursday , June 23 – Join friends to kick off the rally at the Tiki Bar Solomons Island Performing will be Social (Rock & Classic Rock) from 6:00 p.m., – 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 24 – Food Trucks at Annmarie Sculpture Gardens

Friday, June 24 – Tiki Bar Solomons Island performing is “Under the Covers” (Top 40 cover band) 6:30 to 10:00.

Saturday, June 25 – All American Harley-Davidson, afternoon classic bike show, evening closing rally events, music, entertainment, awards.

Saturday, June 25, the Flippin Eyelids from 5:30 p.m., to 7:30 p.m., and Sam Grow at 8:00 p.m., will be performing at the Solomons Tiki Bar. All tickets are general admission and do not guarantee a seat. Seating is based on first come first serve.





