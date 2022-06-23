Capitals to Host Development Camp Scrimmage at Capital One Arena on July 15, 2022

The Washington Capitals will host a Development Camp Open House and Scrimmage at Capital One Arena on Friday, July 15. Doors open at 6 p.m., with Capitals prospects participating in a scrimmage at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the general public and offers fans the opportunity to test drive season ticket locations at Capital One Arena for the 2022-23 season.

Fans are asked to RSVP at WashCaps.com/OpenHouse. Current Club Red 365 members will receive a special invitation to the event directly from the Capitals Membership Services team.

There will be special closing incentives for those who purchase seats during the event, as well as games with prizes on the concourse.

Fans will also have the chance to enter to win prizes via a digital scratch-off ticket in the arena. Once they enter to win, they will receive a text with their digital scratch-off ticket. Prizes include bobbleheads, rally towels, and more.

Select alumni will be at the event, signing autographs for fans. Fans will also have the opportunity to take photographs with the C-A-P-I-T-A-L-S letters and Weagle on the concourse. In addition, there will also be a photo booth featuring additional photo opportunities.

Attendees are also encouraged to visit the Kids Club and Caps Canines tables on the concourse to learn more about the fan clubs. There will also be a meet and greet station featuring Capitals and America’s VetDogs service-dog-in-training Biscuit where fans can interact with Biscuit and learn more about America’s VetDogs.

The Capitals Development Camp will run from July 11-16 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

The entire camp is open to the public (complete on-ice schedule and roster will be announced at a later date). All on-ice sessions are free and open to the public.



Thursday, July 7 2022 NHL Draft – first round (ESPN)

Friday, July 8 2022 NHL Draft – rounds 2-7 (NHL Network)

Monday, July 11 Caps Development Camp begins at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Wednesday, July 13 First day of NHL free agency

Friday, July 15 Scrimmage at Capital One Arena, camp concludes

Upcoming Capitals Events: