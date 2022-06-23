NAS Patuxent River to Close Section of Cedar Point Road, Cedar Point Beach for Equipment Transport on Friday, June 24, 2022

June 23, 2022

NAS Patuxent River will close Cedar Point Beach and a portion of Cedar Point Road between Cartier Road and Utgoff/Bronson Roads in the vicinity of the Golf Course Driving Range (near Atlantic Test Ranges) from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 for equipment transport operations.

Personnel are directed to use alternate routes during these times. There will be no thoroughfare around the base between the Golf Course and Atlantic Test Range for pedestrians, cyclists, or vehicular traffic. Recreation activities on the beach are suspended during this operation.

For more information on NAS Patuxent River, follow on social media at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver and twitter.com/NASPaxRiverPAO


This entry was posted on June 23, 2022 at 12:47 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Department of Defense, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.