Park Hall Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges After Report of Erratic Driving

On Monday, June 20, 2022, Trooper J. Pope, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Great Mills Road at Chancellors Run Road for the report of an erratic driver.

Tpr Pope located the vehicle and witnessed an individual exit the vehicle. Signs of impairment were observed and a large quantity of suspected Crack Cocaine was observed in plain view and packaged in a manner indicative of distribution. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Eric Trevor Cole, 32 of Park Hall. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and suspected Marijuana. A search incident to arrest of Cole’s person revealed a baggie of suspected Crack Cocaine.

Cole was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Cole was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams and numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence.