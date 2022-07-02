Two Men Arrested for Shooting of Lexington Park Man

UPDATE 7/2/2022: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has arrested and charged two men with numerous firearms offenses stemming from a shooting that occurred on June 24, 2022 in Lexington Park.

Arrested and charged were Daitoine Vincent Payne, age 21, and Joshua Alexander Mason, age 38 both of Lexington Park, in the shooting which injured a 43-year-old man in the area of Exquisite Court in Lexington Park.

During the investigation, items of evidence, in conjunction with multiple witness accounts, determined an earlier altercation took place between the victim and Mason. Payne and Mason later returned to the incident location armed with several firearms and assaulted the victim.

On June 30, 2022, Payne was observed walking through the Columbia Commons neighborhood in Lexington Park carrying a black bag. As officers approached him to apprehend him, Payne fled on foot and was apprehened a short distance later. Recovered was a loaded Glock 27 handgun with its serial number obliterated. Payne is a prohibited person from owning firearms by Maryland law.

A short time later on June 30, 2022, after Payne’s arrest, Mason was located and apprehended pursuant to an outstanding warrant for his arrest in connection to the aforementioned incident.

Payne is charged with the following: First-Degree Assault; CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute; CDS: Distribution etc. with firearm; Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm; Possession of a Firearm with Criminal Violence/Felony Conviction; Firearm in the Use of a Felony or Violent Crime; a bench warrant for Failure to Appear for Child Support; Illegal Possession of Ammunition; Second-Degree Assault and CDS Possession: Marijuana more than 10 grams.

Mason was charged with First-Degree Assault; Attempted First-Degree Murder; Attempted Second-Degree Murder; Second-Degree Assault; Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm; Fiream Possession with Felony Conviction; Illegal Possession of Ammunition; Fiream Use in a Felony/Violent Crime and Loaded Handgun on Person.

Payne and Mason are being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

6/25/2022: On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 11:05 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 21400 block of Exquisite Court in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

The 911 caller reported an adult male victim had a gunshot wound to his back.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and found a 44-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was conscious, alert and breathing.

The victim was uncooperative with police and refused to give any information.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing at least five gunshots in the area of Pleasant Drive, and upon further investigation, police recovered multiple shell casings from the roadway.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

