Police Investigating One Shot in Hollywood, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 24000 block of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported gunshot victim.

The 911 caller was uncooperative and reported their brother was shot approximately 30 minutes ago. No other information was given and no suspect information was known.

Police arrived on the scene to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body and applied a tourniquet. He was reportedly conscious, alert and breathing.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood, where Trooper 2 landed and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. One firearm was recovered on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.