UPDATE: Police Continue Investigation After 18-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself in Hollywood, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

UPDATE 6/28/2022: On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10:46 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 24400 block of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported shooting.

Upon arrival, an 18-year-old male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment. Detectives and Crime Lab Personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and at this time the shooting appears accidental. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Carl Ball at (301) 475-4200 extension 78131 or by email at [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

The 911 caller was uncooperative and reported their brother was shot approximately 30 minutes ago.

