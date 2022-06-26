Police Investigating Attempted Arson in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the 21500 block of Forest Run Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported outside fire.

The 911 caller reported someone threw a firebomb at the residence.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded and located a small fire near the residence and extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes and returned to service in under 10 minutes.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the attempted arson.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.