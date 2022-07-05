Police in St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles County Investigating Anti-Semitism Propaganda

July 5, 2022

Recovered in Calvert County

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Persimmon Creek Road in Mechanicsville, after a resident found anti-Semitism items in their mailbox.

A resident in Charles County posted the following photo below, stating they found it in their yard on Sunday morning.

Numerous SMNEWSNET readers have contacted us stating they have called 911 and non-emergency lines and were met with “there’s been other reports, it’s being investigated.”

During July 4th weekend, more of these items were discovered in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

St. Mary’s County – 301-475-8008, or Crime Solvers program, citizens may remain anonymous and call 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Calvert County – Calvert County Crime Solvers 410-535-2800., or 301-855-1194

Charles County – To report a crime that is not in progress or to report suspicious activity, call 301-932-2222 in La Plata, 301-743-2222 in Indian Head or 301-932-7777 in Waldorf or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477

Recovered in Calvert County

Recovered in Charles County

