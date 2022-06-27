Calvert Advanced Life Support Member Takes Charge of D.C. National Guard Medevac Unit

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, Calvert Advanced Life Support member Robert Schapiro (a Captain in the US Army Reserve) took command of the DC National Guard Unit “D Co 1-224th” a Medevac Unit.

Rob has been a paramedic with CALS for the last decade and is a man of many traits. Rob has not only served his country as a US Army reserve Blackhawk pilot, he is also a US Park Police officer and pilot. Rob has dedicated his life serving others and CALS was honored to be present to show support for our member at his change of command ceremony.

CALS members joined Rob’s wife, family, friends, and soldiers as he took charge of his new unit. CALS is proud to be able to support a member that “helps others”

About – Calvert Advanced Life Support is the sole advanced life support asset providing emergency medical services to the citizens of Calvert County, Maryland.

Calvert Advanced Life Support is one of 9 departments providing fire, rescue, and emergency medical services to the community through the tiered response in partnership with seven departments providing basic life support and transport units. The department utilizes five advanced life support chase units and three support vehicles that respond with 14 basic life support units from other departments that carry additional advanced life support gear to respond to 5,000 calls for service a year. The membership consists of approximately 72 advanced level emergency medical services providers and 60 basic life support members.

