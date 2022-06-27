Prince George’s County Police Mourn Loss of Corporal Terry Middleton, a 16-Year PG Veteran

The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the death of Corporal Terry Middleton. Corporal Middleton passed away late last week at his home. He was off-duty at the time.

Corporal Middleton was a 16-year veteran of the agency and was currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, Division II Bowie Station. Corporal Middleton was seen as a mentor to the younger officers on his squad and was always ready to offer a helping hand.

In addition to serving the residents of Prince George’s County, Corporal Middleton was a volunteer with the FDNY for 31 years – active for 15 of those years and honorary for 16 years. In his spare time, he loved to fish and was a huge fan of the New York Yankees.

Corporal Middleton was a devoted father and husband who is survived by his wife and four daughters. We offer his family and everyone who knew and loved Corporal Middleton our sincere condolences

