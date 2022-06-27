Prince George’s County Police Mourn Loss of Corporal Terry Middleton, a 16-Year PG Veteran

June 27, 2022

Corporal Terry Middleton

The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the death of Corporal Terry Middleton. Corporal Middleton passed away late last week at his home. He was off-duty at the time.

Corporal Middleton was a 16-year veteran of the agency and was currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, Division II Bowie Station. Corporal Middleton was seen as a mentor to the younger officers on his squad and was always ready to offer a helping hand.

In addition to serving the residents of Prince George’s County, Corporal Middleton was a volunteer with the FDNY for 31 years – active for 15 of those years and honorary for 16 years. In his spare time, he loved to fish and was a huge fan of the New York Yankees.

Corporal Middleton was a devoted father and husband who is survived by his wife and four daughters. We offer his family and everyone who knew and loved Corporal Middleton our sincere condolences


