St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect and Person of Interest





The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1:40 p.m., the suspect placed three items in her purse at the Optimal Vapor store in Lexington Park and left the establishment without paying.

The suspect and other person of interest were observed in a white Kia Optima with Maryland tags.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call DFC Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78005 or email [email protected] Case # 22450-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment





