PGPD Seeking Information on Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Riverdale, Police Searching for Two Shooters

The Prince George’s County Police Department is urging anyone with information on a shooting Tuesday evening in Riverdale to contact detectives. The victim in this case is a 14-year-old boy who detectives believe was not the intended target. He remains hospitalized with serious injuries but is in stable condition at this time.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On June 21, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of 66th Avenue for a shooting.

The victim was outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. Good Samaritans had applied pressure to his wounds before officers arrived. The officers then placed a tourniquet on the victim until medical personnel arrived on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and his mother had just exited a laundromat when two suspects opened fire in their direction. The suspects then fled the area

Investigators are actively working to determine a motive and identify the suspects.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-699-2601.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0030167.