VIDEO: La Plata Police Department Investigating Viral Video Showing Officers at Car Wash

The La Plata Police Department released the following statement on Monday, June 27, 2022, following a video showing multiple deputies at a car wash in La Plata.

“The La Plata Police Department is examining the facts of a June 26, 2022 video posted on social media at a La Plata car wash which allegedly involves our police officers. Once we have all the facts involving our police officers, the department will issue an official public statement.”

The video, which was uploaded to on TikTok, has since been deleted along with the account.

Police are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All video audio has been muted due to Copyrighted music.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>