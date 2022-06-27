Police Investigating Single Motorcycle Collision in Prince Frederick, One Transported to Hospital with Serious Injuries

On Monday, June 27, 2022, at approximately 1:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Sixes Road and Pasture Place in Prince Frederick, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with the operator trapped underneath a guardrail.

Fire and rescue personnel from Charles, and Calvert County responded to the scene and found a single motorcycle off the roadway with the operator unconscious.

A helicopter was requested for the victim, however, all were down due to weather.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult female to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded and conducted Crash Reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.