Charles County Officers Locate and Arrest Two Suspects After Home Invasion, Assault and Armed Robbery in Bryantown

On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 5:05 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Ted Bowling Road in Bryantown for the report of a home invasion.

An initial investigation revealed two men forced entry into the residence. Once inside, they threatened the victims with a handgun and demanded cash. The men then left the residence and confronted another victim on the property.

During the confrontation, one of the men fired a single round into the air.

A short time later, responding patrol officers located and arrested the two men without incident, Derrron Jerell Hall, 36 of Waldorf, and Keith Demarr Young, 37 of Prince Frederick.

Both were charged with the following below. Both men remain at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

ARMED ROBBERY – 3 counts

First Degree Assault – 3 counts

Second Degree Assault – 3 counts

Home Invasion –

Firearm used in a felony

Reckless Endangerment

Detective A. Bringley is investigating.

