Calvert County Government Independence Day Schedule

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of Independence Day. In addition:
- The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be closed.
- The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed on Monday, July 4.
- The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed on Monday, July 4.
- Calvert County’s senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Monday, July 4. Shelf-stable meals were distributed in advance. Meal delivery will resume on Tuesday, July 5.
- There will be no county bus service on Monday, July 4. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, July 5.
- The Calvert County Board of Elections office will be closed Monday, July 4.
- Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, July 4, and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at calvertlibrary.info.
- The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Monday, July 4.
- The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, July 4. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies.
- All community centers will be closed on Monday, July 4.
- All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal hours.
- Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Monday, July 4, with normal hours.
- Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours of operation. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.
- Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4.
- Cove Point Pool will be open Monday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Kings Landing Pool will be closed.
- Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be open Monday, July 4.