St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – June 14, 2022

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners recognized National Nursing Assistants Week and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with Proclamations.

The Commissioners then recognized the retirements of Marc Edwards and Zane Rettstatt with Commendations and awards for their years of service.

Robert Richardson was honored with a Commendation for his many years of service to St. Mary’s County youth in the Babe Ruth League.

The Department of Human Resources presented Years of Service Awards to 56 county employees who attained service milestones of 10 to 40 years of continuous service.

The Commissioners approved the FY2023 Board of Education Budget of $121,524,907 as presented by the Department of Finance.

The FY2023 Cooperative Agreement between the Maryland Department of Agriculture and the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County was approved. It will fund the program to control and eradicate invasive and designated weed species in St. Mary’s County.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation requested and received approval for a resolution to establish an all-way stop at the intersection of Tallwood Road and Primevere Street in Wildewood.

The Commissioners directed the Department of Economic Development to apply for the Military Installation Review grant from the U. S. Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation to support Naval Airstation Station Patuxent River’s long-term sustainability and operability.

The Department of Economic Development also requested and received approval for a letter from the Commissioners indicating support for the St. Mary’s County Agriculture Land Preservation Advisory Board’s ranking of the properties to be considered for Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) funding